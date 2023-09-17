Reds drop out of wild card spot with 8-4 loss to Mets, who get Vogelbach’s 3-run double

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Mets’ Daniel Vogelbach reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach had a three-run double in the seventh inning, and the New York Mets hurt Cincinnati’s wild-card chances with an 8-4 victory on Sunday over the sloppy Reds.

Cincinnati (78-73) dropped a half-game behind Miami and Arizona for the NL’s final Wild Card berth. The Diamondbacks play later on Sunday.

Third baseman Noelvi Marte, first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and pitcher Carson Spiers made errors for the Reds. Cincinnati allowed a pair of unearned runs against the Mets (69-80), who avoided a three-game sweep.

José Quintana (3-5) allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Noelvi Marte put Cincinnati ahead with an RBI single in the first. Francisco Álvarez hit a two-run double in the second when the Mets also got a run-scoring wild pitch from Brandon Williamson (4-5).

Nick Senzel homered in the fifth, cutting the Reds’ deficit to 3-2, but Encarnacion-Strand’s error in the bottom half led to an RBI single by Mark Vientos, who had a career-high three hits.

After Spiers’ throwing error on Vientos’ comebacker wasted a double-play opportunity, Vogelbach’s double to the base of the center-field wall and Ronny Mauricio’s RBI single put the Mets ahead 8-2.

Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Jeff Brigham, his eighth home run this season.

Williamson gave up three runs in four innings.

