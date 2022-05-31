Mets send Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse

The New York Mets sent Dominic Smith down to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their game against the Washington Nationals.

Smith was benched for Monday’s game against the Nationals as well and has fallen short of being an everyday player for the Mets this season. In 86 appearances at the plate this year, Smith has a batting average of .186 with a .543 OPS, 7 runs and 14 RBI.

He has been trying to work his way back to an everyday role with the team, but that hasn’t come to fruition and as recently as two weeks ago had said he would be open to going elsewhere if a team wanted him to play regularly.

“I just want to play every day,” Smith told Newsday in a story published May 16. “To be honest, that’s what I want to do. I like where this team is going. I feel like I can impact this team in a number of ways, and that’s being (in the lineup) every day, in my opinion.

“But as a person, being here since I was 22, now I’m 26, and still in the same position. About to be 27. If there’s a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day. That’s just how I feel about that.”

He later clarified to the New York Post that he did not say he wanted to leave to play elsewhere.

For more Mets coverage, visit AMNY.com

In his last seven games, Smith batted .118, had two hits and three RBIs. Smith had still looking for his first home run of the season when the Mets made the roster move on Tuesday.

Smith will join a Syracuse Mets team that has dropped its last four games and was beginning a six-game series with Worcester.