Former Mets and Yankees star Todd Frazier announces retirement

Todd Frazier, the former star of the Mets and Yankees, announced his retirement from baseball on Tuesday, leaving behind a stellar 11-year career in the majors.

The 36-year-old infielder played part of the 2017 season with the Bronx Bombers after being dealt from the Chicago White Sox, and he quickly became a favorite among New York fans and his teammates, while providing superb defense and a solid bat in the lineup.

Following his stint in the Bronx, Frazier moved across town and signed a two-year deal with the Mets, where he similarly became a leader in the Amazins’ locker room, while providing a steady presence in the lineup.

The New Jersey native would later leave New York in free agency to join the Texas Rangers — though he’d subsequently be traded back to the Mets, where he rejoined the club for his second stint.

Throughout his career, Frazier recorded 1,059 hits and 218 home runs, while boasting a .241 batting average. He was named to 2 All Star games while playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

During international play, Frazier helped propel Team USA to a silver medal as a member of America’s Olympic team in the 2021 Tokyo Games, when the stars and stripes fell to Japan in the gold-medal game.

In an interview with the New York Post, which broke the news of Frazier’s retirement, the longtime infielder expressed his sadness about leaving behind his illustrious career.

“It’s very hard to let go,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. But where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in my life, I think it was the right decision.”