Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes AWOL in Atlanta

New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes is nowhere to be found in Atlanta and was not with the team for Sunday’s game against the Braves.

“As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” the Mets released in a statement. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Prior to Sunday’s matinee against the Braves, Mets manager Luis Rojas told the media that Cespedes was giving the day off while he was mired in a sizable four-game slump, going 2-for-his-last-15 with nine strikeouts.

Such news immediately brings concern about Cespedes’ well-being and safety. Players simply don’t disappear and cannot be found by their teams.

The Mets believe there is no reason to believe that the 34-year-old’s safety is at risk, per multiple reports. On the surface, it makes no sense to believe that considering the Mets did not divulge any further on their player’s whereabouts.

Rumors also began to trickle out that Cespedes could have possibly opted out for the remainder of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns. Such rumors have been unfounded at the time of this article’s publishing.

Regardless, the statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets on the situation is an irresponsible one considering it sheds no light on their star player’s whereabouts or potential health-and-safety concerns.