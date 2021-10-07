Quantcast
Mets

MLB rumors: Mets to continue cleaning house of coaching staff

Dave Jauss Mets
Dave Jauss (right) is not expected to return to the Mets next season.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets looked poised to gut their entire coaching staff after declining the option of former manager Luis Rojas’ contract earlier this week. 

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Thursday that the Mets have told bench coach Dave Jauss, bullpen coach Ricky Bones, third-base coach Gary DiSarcina, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, first base coach Tony Tarasco, and major league field coordinator Brian Schneider that they can look for other jobs — which is often a courtesy extended to employees that will not be asked to return to their current club. 

Hitting coaches Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard, who stepped in mid-season to replace the fired Chili Davis, will be re-assigned to the minors.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner’s future with the Mets is still being assessed. 

The Mets’ 2021 coaching staff was a hodgepodge of former regimes and philosophies — something that owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson will want to replace with the top candidates of the next president of baseball operations, general manager, and manager.

With a litany of jobs to be filled this offseason, the Mets will likely address each opening in order from the top down — meaning the president of baseball operations job will be a top priority followed by the general manager, manager, and so on. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

