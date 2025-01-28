Sep 27, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; A detail view of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final trophy after the game between Inter Miami CF and the Houston Dynamo at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer has revamped its qualification criteria for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, capping the number of North American cup competitions all 30 of its franchises can compete in.

Clubs will be allowed to play in no more than two North American cup tournaments during the MLS season, which runs from March through December.

MLS will continue to participate in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup — the longest soccer competition in the country — after threats in recent years about pulling its teams out of the tournament. Sixteen teams and 10 lower-division clubs from MLS Next Pro will compete.

Last season’s top nine teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences also qualified for the Leagues Cup, which sees them take on the top teams of Mexico’s top league, Liga MX.

Ten clubs will also compete for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, which pits the best teams within North America’s governing body against each other.

Toronto FC, CF Montreal, and the Vancouver Whitecaps will compete at the 2025 Canadian Championship.

“The framework for MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload, and ensures that every club has the opportunity to compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the league season,” a statement from the league read.

This season, both New York teams, the Red Bulls and NYCFC will compete in the US Open Cup and the League Cup.

Additionally, Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders are competing in two mid-season tournaments along with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted by the United States.

MLS Club North American cup appearances in 2025

Atlanta United: Leagues Cup

Austin FC: US Open Cup

Charlotte FC: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

Chicago Fire: US Open Cup

FC Cincinnati: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Colorado Rapids: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

DC United: US Open Cup

Houston Dynamo: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

Inter Miami: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

LA Galaxy: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

LAFC: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Minnesota United: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

CF Montreal: Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship

Nashville SC: US Open Cup

New England Revolution: US Open Cup

NYCFC: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

New York Red Bulls: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

Orlando City SC: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

Philadelphia Union: US Open Cup

Portland Timbers: Leagues Cup, US Open Cup

Real Salt Lake: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

San Jose Earthquakes: US Open Cup

San Diego FC: Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City: CONCACAF Champions Cup

St. Louis City SC: US Open Cup

Toronto FC: Canadian Championship

Vancouver Whitecaps: CONCACAF Champions Cup, Canadian Championship

