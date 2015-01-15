NBA All-Star weekend schedule in New York City and Brooklyn

Where and when events will take place

The 2015 NBA All-Star weekend next month will include events at both Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks, and the Barclays Center, home of the Nets.

Here is a quick rundown of when and where events will be held:

Friday, Feb. 13

Celebrity basketball page, 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

Rising Stars Challenge (rookies vs. sophomores), 9 p.m. at Barclays Center.

Saturday, Feb. 14

All-Star Saturday night at Barclays Center includes the Slam Dunk Contest, the Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge and the Shooting Stars event, which includes current NBA and WNBA players, plus NBA legends. Starts at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15

All-Star Game, 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.