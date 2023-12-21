NBA betting promos: Lock up $4K+ in bonuses from ESPN BET, more ahead of holiday weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get ready for Christmas Day with the best NBA betting promos. If you place your first wagers on games on Thursday, you will have bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. We have made it easy for NBA fans to sign up with the top sportsbook offers. For example, sign up here to use our ESPN BET promo code AMNY and secure $250 bonus. Our promo code provides new users with an extra $50 bonus bet compared to the normal offer.

New customers can approach these NBA betting promos with some strategy. There are some that unlock bonus bets, while others allow for a big opening wager. We recommend using several sign-up bonuses and then have these sportsbook apps available so you can shop around for activate promotions.

NBA Betting Promos to Prepare for Christmas Day

Sportsbook NBA Promo Codes NBA Betting Promoss ESPN BET AMNY $250 Bonus With $10+ Bet DraftKings Sportsbook No Code Needed Bet $5 for a $150 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook No Code Required Win a $5 Bet for $150 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1K On Caesars Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K Bet or Guaranteed $150 Bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Bet Up to $1,500

It’s much better to use these NBA betting promos now, rather than waiting until Christmas. Some require a qualifying wager to gain bonus bets, so you need to do that before Sunday’s Christmas Eve or Monday’s Christmas Day slate.

ESPN BET: Use Code AMNY for $250 Bonus

Register here on ESPN BET with our exclusive promo code AMNY. Regardless of the outcome of your first $10 wager, you’ll be sent $250 in bonus bets. This will be five $50 bonus bets that can be used this weekend or on Christmas Day. Try making your first wager on LeBron James and the Lakers to take down the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Bet $5 on DraftKings for a $150 NBA Bonus

Click here to activate the best welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a $5 wager on any NBA game to release a $150 bonus. If your counting, this is now $400 in bonus bets that you’ll have on two sportsbook apps. And you’ve only wagered a total of $15.

FanDuel: Win $150 Bonus on Any NBA Team

Sign up here for a chance to win another $150 in bonus bets on FanDuel. New customers will get a $150 bonus by winning a $5 moneyline wager on any game. The odds don’t matter, so you can bet on a big favorite. I would take the Bucks to win at home over the Magic on Thursday night.

Wager Up to $1K on Caesars Sportsbook

Click here to use our Caesars promo code AMNY81000. New customers can start with an aggressive wager on any NBA game. If it loses, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus bet of the same amount. Boosted odds are available for the NBA and other sports every day.

With the Caesars North Carolina promo code on the way sometime over the next few months (we think), the reach of the powerful app will soon expand.

Bet365 Offer Unlocks Two Options for New Users

Sign up here to choose between two NBA betting bonuses on bet365 Sportsbook. You can either secure $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager or use the first-bet safety net up to $1K. The first option is similar to DraftKings, while the other is comparable to the offer on Caesars.

Bet Up to $1,500 on BetMGM

Click here to start with your largest bet of the weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook gives new users the chance to place a bet up to $1,500 on an NBA game. If you don’t win, you’ll be sent a refund in bonus bets.