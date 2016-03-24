NCAA Tournament picks based on best current NBA alumni

March Madness returns on Thursday with the first half of the Sweet Sixteen slate of games.

March Madness returns on Thursday with the first half of the Sweet Sixteen slate of games. Nobody’s initial bracket is intact entering the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but many sites offer second-chance brackets that allow for a fresh start.

There’s plenty of analysis available on the matchups to allow for truly educated picks to emerge from the regional stage and advance to the Final Four next Saturday. But here’s an alternative. We’ve identified the top alumni from each school currently playing in the NBA, and we’ll pick the winners based solely on which player is better.

Is it scientific? Heck no. Could it be right in the end? Hey, why not?

South

(1) Kansas: Paul Pierce (Clippers)

The Truth is the Jayhawks’ best product since Wilt Chamberlain. Andrew Wiggins is next in line.

(5) Maryland: Greivis Vasquez (Bucks)

Vasquez is more established than former Terrapin Alex Len, but Len is poised to surpass him soon.

(3) Miami (Fla.): James Jones (Cavaliers)

It was either him or Shane Larkin, the unproven Nets point guard. LeBron James’ buddy gets the nod for the Hurricanes.

(2) Villanova: Kyle Lowry (Raptors)

The starting point guard on the Eastern Conference All-Stars has come a long way since his Wildcats days.

Elite Eight Pick: Kansas over Villanova

Lowry is the better player now, but the aging Pierce is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame.

West

(1) Oregon: Aaron Brooks (Bulls)

Slim pickings among the Ducks’ alumni, but undersized Brooks has carved out a solid pro career.

(4) Duke: Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

Irving stands out among the more than a dozen former Blue Devils on NBA rosters, including worn-down Elton Brand.

(3) Texas A&M: DeAndre Jordan (Clippers)

Both Jordan Khris Middleton of the Bucks are thriving since their time with the Aggies. Nets guard Donald Sloan went there, too.

(2) Oklahoma: Blake Griffin (Clippers)

The only representative from the Sooners in the current pool of players is a strong one nonetheless.

Elite Eight Pick: Oklahoma over Duke

Tough call between a pair of perennial All-Stars, but the edge goes to Griffin despite his off-court trouble this year.

East

(1) North Carolina: Vince Carter (Grizzlies)

There’s a who team’s worth of Tar Heels in the NBA, but none soared higher — figuratively or literally — than Vinsanity.

(5) Indiana: Eric Gordon (Pelicans)

Hard to argue against choosing the Magic’s Victor Oladipo instead. Both are solid shooting guards and ex-Hoosiers.

(6) Notre Dame: Jerian Grant (Knicks)

Grant leads a sparse field of former Fighting Irish.

(7) Wisconsin: Devin Harris (Mavericks)

A one-time All-Star with the Nets, the former Badger remains a contributor in Dallas.

Elite Eight Pick: North Carolina over Wisconsin

No contest. Carter was a superstar in his prime and still has rare flashes of brilliance at 39 years old.

Midwest

(1) Virginia: Mike Scott (Hawks)

Scott has been a useful reserve for Atlanta since his career as a Virginia Cavalier came to an end.

(4) Iowa State: Bryce Dejean-Jones (Pelicans)

The rookie, who played for the Cyclones last year as a transfer, is the choice by default.

(11) Gonzaga: Kelly Olynyk (Celtics)

The former Bulldogs center is a key cog in Boston’s success this season.

(10) Syracuse: Carmelo Anthony (Knicks)

With respect to Hall of Famer Dave Bing, the nine-time All-Star who led the Orange to a title in his only college season is the school’s best alumnus ever.

Elite Eight Pick: Syracuse over Virginia

No explanation required.

Sweet Sixteen schedule

Thursday

(2) Villanova vs. (3) Miami (Fla.), 7:10 p.m. on CBS/2

(2) Oklahoma vs. (3) Texas A&M, 7:37 p.m. on TBS

(1) Kansas vs. (5) Maryland, 9:40 p.m. on CBS/2

(1) Oregon vs. (4) Duke, 9:55 p.m. on TBS

Friday

(1) Virginia vs. (4) Iowa State, 7:10 on CBS/2

(6) Notre Dame vs. (7) Wisconsin, 7:27 p.m. on TBS

(10) Syracuse vs. (11) Gonzaga, 9:40 p.m. on CBS/2

(1) North Carolina vs. (5) Indiana, 9:57 p.m. on TBS