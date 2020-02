Get into the playoff spirit!

The Nets begin their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Heat on Tuesday night. Here’s a look at the full series schedule.

Game 1: Tuesday at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT.

Game 2: Thursday at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 3: Saturday at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Mon. May 12 at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

*Game 5: Wed. May 14 at Miami, Time TBD, TNT

*Game 6: Fri. May 16 at Brooklyn, Time TBD, ESPN

*Game 7: Sun. May 18 at Miami, Time TBD, ABC

*if necessary