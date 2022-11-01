Nets’ Kevin Durant adds to impressive resume by moving into 19th in NBA all-time scoring

When Nets star Kevin Durant scored his 11th point of a 36-point effort against the Indiana Pacers he surpassed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The moment was a special one for the Nets superstar, who had idolized Carter growing up and even had his jersey from Carter’s days in Toronto.

Durant referred to it as a full-circle moment, but more than anything it highlighted just how great of a career he has had thus far and continues to have. Durant has scored at least 25 points in the Nets’ first seven games of the year, setting a new franchise benchmark.

If he continues at the pace that he is at and averages at least 30 points in roughly 70 games he could move into the top 10 of NBA scoring all-time by the end of the regular season.

“It’s greatness you definitely can’t take for granted,” Nic Claxton said about Durant on Monday. “Seeing him work his way back from the Achilles injury with the rehab and how serious he took every single step. And then now these past few years doing his things, definitely you don’t take that for granted and it’s a pleasure to watch.”

Coincidentally, Monday’s milestone came on the same date that Durant had made his debut in the NBA 15 years ago with the Seattle SuperSonics. Since then, Durant has put his stamp on the league becoming one of the most prolific scorers in the game and etching his name alongside a number of league records.

Durant has also taken his lumps from some questioning his place in the history of the game. That only grew louder this offseason when he requested a trade out of Brooklyn, which ultimately he rescinded before the start of the season.

Still, there is no denying what Durant can do on the floor and now he surpassed one of the greats on the scoring list with another in his sights in Kevin Garnett. During a recorded message that played inside the arena, Carter said that he knows “you will eclipse the Top 10 soon, and I hope I’m there to watch you do it.”

Funny enough, Durant didn’t realize it was carter he was passing until the video had shown on the board.

“I didn’t know Vince was next up until they started putting it on the jumbotron during the game. Pretty cool, man. Longevity is what makes you a great in this league, so I’ll continue to keep on,” Durant said.