New York City FC secures Andrew Jacobson, its fifth player

New York City FC has acquired midfielder Andrew Jacobson in a trade, the team announced yesterday, as they continue to assemble a squad before their 2015 debut season in MLS.

The club surrenders a third-round pick in 2016 for the 28-year-old, who was selected 24th overall in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United, taking the field the following season. Jacobson then spent a year with the Philadelphia Union in 2010 before a three-year stint with FC Dallas, where he scored five goals in 96 appearances.

“Andrew has a wealth of experience in this league having previously played for three MLS clubs and I think that will be important to us,” said New York City FC head coach Jason Kreis. “It is also fantastic to have brought in our second midfielder in the space of a week.”

New York’s newest major professional team now has five players, including Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, who they secured last Thursday.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of New York City FC’s historic first squad,” Jacobson said, “and cannot wait to give my all for this team and its fans.”

Jacobson will go on loan to Stabaek Fotball in Norway until preseason commences in January. He will look to improve his game under manager Bob Bradley, who coached Team USA from 2006 to 2011.