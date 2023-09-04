New York Giants 2023 Offensive Season Preview

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The second season of the Brian Daboll era is about to begin when the New York Giants open up the 2023 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

As first seasons go, Daboll’s was one for the record books. Big Blue won their first playoff game in over a decade and received career years from Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and other key players. For the organization to be successful in Year 2, they’ll need those same players to be even better. Can they find the right formula to outlast the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the division?

Today, we look at how the Giants will look on offense and if they can reach new heights in 2023.

Projected Starters:

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Parris Campbell

WR: Darius Slayton

TE: Darren Waller

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Ben Bredeson

C: John Michael Schmitz Jr.

RG: Mark Glowinski

RT: Evan Neal

Can Daniel Jones build off a career year?

Jones may have been shy of 4,000 total yards of offense last season, but he was incredible for the Giants in 2022. He didn’t have consistent receivers to throw to and still found ways to lead New York down the field, and most importantly, win football games. This year, expectations have changed.

Big Blue has surrounded Jones with a deep core of receivers and a hefty contract extension. If Jones can develop in his fifth NFL season, the Giants could be a title contender in the open NFC. Anything less complicates the team’s future in the long run.

There is a lot on the line for Jones and the team in 2023.

What does the offensive line look like?

Andrew Thomas is an All-Pro caliber player. Outside of the stalwart tackle though, several key players need to improve from last season. At the top of the list is former seventh-overall pick Evan Neal. Neal had a very inconsistent first season and have to provide a Thomas-like jump to instill confidence.

The interior of the line is where the questions are. Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, and second-round rookie John Michael Schmitz are penciled in as the starters, but they all have their concerns. Against top teams like the Cowboys, Eagles, and 49ers, the Giants need to make sure these players are up to snuff.

It could be a long season if they aren’t.

Just how much better will New York’s receiving core be in 2023?

Jalin Hyatt is seen as a project, Sterling Shepard is coming off an ACL injury, and Isaiah Hodgins is seen as a legitimate starter in 2023. There are a lot of questions surrounding New York’s receiving core. They certainly have plenty of speed and skill, but that doesn’t always translate to separation between routes. The group has looked solid through training camp and the preseason, and there’s reason to be very optimistic if you’re a fan of Big Blue.

X-Factor

Darren Waller

Barkley may be seen as a key cog in the Giants system, but he’s no longer the most vital player to the team’s success. That belongs to recently acquired tight end Darren Waller. Waller was brought in from Las Vegas and looks to bring a big-body type athlete that could give Jones his first legitimate #1 receiving option.

The issue for Waller is his health. He’s dealt with injury-plagued years in back-to-back years and is 30 years old. If New York can get the Pro-Bowl-caliber player that the Raiders were accustomed to, their offense could take off. If not, the Giants passing offense could struggle to move the football again.

Prediction

10-7 with WC Loss to Seattle

Daniel Jones: 4,000 total yards with 30 combined touchdowns

Saquon Barkley: 1,100 yards rushing, 10 total touchdowns

Parris Campbell (leading receiver): 875 yards receiving, six touchdowns

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com