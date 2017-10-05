The New York Jets aren’t quite at “Do you believe in miracles” level, but the thought of them playing Sunday for a chance to move above .500 was almost unthinkable over the summer.

Much of the preseason chatter about Gang Green was speculation on their odds of going 0-16. So, while head coach Todd Bowles noted Thursday that a 2-2 record is “nothing to brag about” after beating the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in consecutive weeks, it’s OK to be proud of their position.

Week 5’s visit to Cleveland presents another entirely winnable game against the Browns (0-4), who’ve won one game since the start of 2016. Here’s a look at the Jets’ biggest advantages in the matchup.

Remembe me?

Josh McCown went 0-3 as the Browns starter a year ago, and 1-7 for them in 2015. It wasn’t all bad, though. He completed 60.4 percent of his passes, tallying 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Now, he leads the Jets having won twice as many games and completing nearly 10 percent more of his passes. While McCown wasn’t viewed as an asset under center entering the fall, his play has been the most consitently good thing about the Jets’ offense thus far.

Hole-y defense, Batman!

Of the four teams still searching for their first victory this season, the Browns allow opponents to score the most points. Just three teams overall surrender more than their 26.8 average.

Obviously, that’s excellent news for the Jets. Although they rank in the bottom half on the scoring offense list, they have scored three touchdowns on plays of 69 or more yards during their two-game winning streak. That big-play potential tends to sting a weak defensive unit.

Give and take

More often than not, the team that wins the turnover battle wins the game. If form holds, The Jets should feel optimistic in that regard.

Cleveland is tied with the Chicago Bears for a league worst 10 giveaways through four games. They’re minus-five in turnover differential, even worse than the Jets’ minus-three figure. Not a vast difference there, but Browns rookie DeShone Kizer has more inteceptions (eight) than any other quarterback this season. That will put a smile on the faces of everyone in the Jets’ secondary.