New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels series preview, odds, prediction

The New York Yankees will try to rebound after dropping their last two games to the Tampa Bay Rays when they return to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday for a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

The back-to-back losses to the Rays sent the Yankees into their Memorial Day break on a sour note, but the Bombers remained in the top spot in the AL East despite the stroke of bad fortune. While New York tried to enjoy their first day off since a rainout on May 20 gave them a rare day without a game, they know they have a tough schedule ahead of them starting with LA.

“We’re in first place,” Aaron Judge told reporters on Sunday. “That’s the only thing I’m going to look at, where we are in the standings. It’s better than being in second place, that’s for sure,” Judge said. “So we’ve got a good ballclub here that’s been grinding out these first two months. We got hit with a couple injuries the last couple of weeks, but that’s not going to change what this team is about and what we can do.”

The series is the first of two between the Yankees and Angels and comes as Los Angeles tries to turn the tide of a rough stretch they’ve been going through. The Angels have dropped five straight games while allowing at least four runs in each of the losses.

They gave up 11 runs in a wild loss on Sunday to the Toronto Blue Jays. LA is currently 3.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West.

The Angels had the edge over the Bombers during the season series in 2021, taking four of the seven games the two went head-to-head. In their last 10 meetings, each team has won five times, with the Yankees winning the last game 4-1.

NEW YORK YANKEES VS LOS ANGELES ANGELS

How to Watch:

Date: Tuesday, May 31.

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY

TV: YES Network

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Tale of the Tape:

Yankees STAT (as of 5/15) Angels 33-15 Record 27-22 5-5 Last 10 games 3-7 Jordan Montgomery Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard 3.30 Starting pitcher ERA 3.08 .237 Team BA .251 .314 Team OBP .322 220 Runs scored 235 141 Runs given up 178

Yankees Leaders:

Aaron Judge .309/.376/.669 in 175 at-bats, 37 RBIs

Giancarlo Stanton .285/.339/.523 in 151 at-bats, 35 RBIs

Gleyber Torres .229/.282/.467 in 152 at-bats, 23 RBIs

Angels leaders:

Mike Trout .310/.411/.652 in 158 at-bats, 28 RBIs

Brandon Marsh .276/.329/.393 in 145 at-bats, 26 RBIs

Shohei Ohtani .249/.325/.470 in 185 at-bats, 32 RBIs

Odds, Lines, and More:

The Pick:

The New York Yankees seem motivated to turn the corner after a tough trip to Florida, but the Angels are hoping to turn things around after five straight losses. This will be a series of two the American League’s best teams trying to recover after a couple of losses they’d like to put in the rearview mirror. Expect the Yankees to take the series, but for Los Angeles to pull out at least one win during their time in the Bronx.