NYCFC adds 10 in MLS expansion draft

New York City FC beefed up its roster yesterday by adding 10 players in the MLS Expansion Draft. With its first three picks, NYCFC added midfielder Ned Grabavoy, forward Patrick Mullins and defender Jason Hernandez.

“For the first time, we have a player for every position, which we are delighted with,” NYCFC head coach Jason Kreis said. “We have some great talent across our roster and have brought in some terrific players today.”

Grabavoy, 31, is a two-time MLS Cup winner with the Los Angeles Galaxy (2005) and Real Salt Lake (2009). During the past six seasons with RSL, he scored 10 goals in 159 appearances.

The 22-year-old Mullins spent his first MLS season with the New England Revolution last year, scoring four goals in 22 appearances. Before that, he was twice recognized as the top collegiate soccer player in the nation while playing for Maryland, receiving the Hermann Trophy in 2012 and 2013.

Hernandez, who was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, spent the past seven seasons on the pitch for the San Jose Earthquakes. At 31, he has appeared in 216 MLS matches, including his first three with the MetroStars (now Red Bulls) in 2005.

The other seven players chosen by NYCFC were midfielder Daniel Lovitz (Toronto FC), forward Tony Taylor (Revolution), midfielder Mehdi Ballouchy (Vancouver Whitecaps), defender George John (FC Dallas), midfielder Thomas McNamara (DC United), midfielder Sal Zizzo (Timbers) and defender Chris Wingert (RSL).

The MLS’ other expansion franchise, Orlando City SC, selected goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts with the first overall pick in the draft.