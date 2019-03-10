New York City FC opened its home schedule on a damp and cold afternoon at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, and the play on the pitch matched the weather.

The Blues (0-0-2) drew with D.C. United (1-0-1) after creating chances in bunches but failing to break through.

The first half ended scoreless, but NYCFC had a clear advantage on shots, going up 8-4. It didn’t always seem it would go that way, with United’s Paul Arriola making continuous drives up the right side early. He appeared frustrated before the half, when he argued with NYCFC defenders.

In the second frame, NYCFC upped the pressure, notching another four shots in the first 20 minutes of the half. NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez made an early chance when he crossed to Valentin Castellanos, who headed it short in the 49th minute. The Blues came roaring down the pitch a minute later, but Alexandru Mitrita sailed his strike to the right.

Sean Johnson did his part in holding the line, knocking back all three shots on target from D.C. His last came in the 83rd minute, when he redirected a straight shot from Luciano Acosta by genuflecting his knee to the ground.

The Blues garnered opportunities in the final moments, but D.C.’s Bill Hamid stopped all of them in goal. The ultimate chance arrived in the first minute of stoppage as Ismael Tajouri-Shradi drilled a close attempt that missed.

NYCFC finished with 20 shots compared to D.C.’s 7, but in the end the result was the same draw for both.

The Blues return to action next Sunday when LAFC visits the Bronx.