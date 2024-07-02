NYCFC notes: Malachi Jones injury, Thiago Martins is an All-Star

Jun 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC forward Malachi Jones (88) is helped off the field by medical staff in the first half against the Orlando City at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With players coming and going to and from international tournaments as well as fixtures ramping up before the All-Star break, it is truly the busy season in Major League Soccer. New York City FC (NYCFC) is no exception to that rule.

Here’s the latest on the Pigeons:

Following a nasty collision with Orlando City goalkeeper Mason Stajhudar on Friday, Malachi Jones suffered a broken right leg. Jones recently underwent surgery and is now recovering. The 20-year-old Sierra Leone native was the eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and seemed to be coming into his own as of late, posting one goal and three assists so far this season.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to wish Malachi the best during his recovery,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said Monday. “The overriding focus is ensuring that Malachi returns to full health.”

In more positive news, NYCFC defender and captain Thiago Martins was selected to the 2024 MLS All-Star team. The 29-year-old Brazilian was a coach’s selection to join the likes of Lionel Messi on July 24 in Columbus, OH. The MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars for the third time, having won the previous two meetings in 2021 and 2022.

As for what lies directly ahead of NYCFC, they will face CF Montreal at Citi Field on Wednesday. Currently, Montreal sits in 10th place in MLS, 10 points behind fifth-place NYCFC. The Canadian side is coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Union powered by two late goals. They have won just two of their last seven matches. One of their players to watch will be former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez who has three goals and three assists to his name in just ten appearances.

