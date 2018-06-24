LATEST PAPER
New York City FC wins Doménec Torrent’s debut on pair of Jo Inge Berget goals

David Villa left the win in the 28th minute with an undisclosed injury, casting doubt on his status for Saturday’s game.

New York City FC head coach Doménec Torrent

New York City FC head coach Doménec Torrent won in his debut with the club Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Adam Hunger

By Jeff Weisinger Special to amNewYork
New York City FC head coach Doménec Torrent finds himself in a unique situation: Taking over for a team that’s currently one of the top-five in MLS, replacing a coach that was fairly successful in his time in the Bronx.

Torrent started his NYCFC journey on the right foot as the Blues came back with a pair of second-half goals to beat defending MLS Cup champion Toronto FC, 2-1, at Yankee Stadium. Forward Jo Inge Berget ended his two-month long goal drought, scoring a pair to guide NYCFC to a needed win.

“It’s one of those days where it finally bounced my way,” Berget said after the win.

Torrent finally arrived at the club Saturday, having only a day of training with his team. However, with assistant coaches Javier Perez and Rob Vartughian running the training sessions during the week, Torrent knew the Blues were prepared for the match.

“I thought that the players were ready,” Torrent told reporters after the game. “I watched the intensity, the attitude in which they train. I saw they’re ready to try to win the game because it’s not easy.

“I think I know exactly how MLS plays, but I have a big idea and for me, MLS is a little different than the other leagues.”

Torrent’s first win might have come at a cost, as captain David Villa left the game in the 28th minute with an undisclosed injury. His status for Saturday’s match at the Chicago Fire is uncertain, but Torrent said the injury “doesn’t look good.”

