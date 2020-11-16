Oddsmakers tab Giants as second-favorites to win NFC East | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Every other NFL team with a sub-.500 record is almost completely out of the postseason picture, except for those in the NFC East.

The New York Giants’ upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday improved their dismal 2020 record to just 3-7, yet they are within a game of the divisional lead with six games to go.

The bookmakers have taken notice, too, as the Giants’ odds to somehow come away with a division title took a sizeable jump on Monday.

According to Oddschecker, the Giants’ odds to win the division have jumped up to +310, which carries a 24.39% chance that they’ll come out on top.

It’s the best odds they’ve had all season and a considerable boost to where they were four weeks ago at +4000, which implied just a 2.44% probability.

The Giants have a bye in Week 11, allowing the Eagles to draw even with them in the games played column. Philadelphia faces the 6-3 Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and will either be 1.5 games or half-a-game ahead of the Giants depending on their result.

When it comes to assessing the remainder of each team’s schedule, the Giants have an easier finish on paper, but not by much.

They face the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 before heading to Seattle to play the 6-3 Seahawks. They close out the season with matchups against the 6-3 Arizona Cardinals, Browns, 6-3 Ravens, and 2-7 Cowboy.

Not ideal, but a better draw than what the Eagles are facing as they have meetings with the Seahawks, 7-2 Green Bay Packers, 7-2 New Orleans Saints, Cardinals, and Cowboys.

The Eagles still remain the overwhelming favorites to take the division, but their inconsistencies coupled with the ineptitude of the rest of the NFC East have quickly thrust the Giants into the playoff conversation — a place they had no right being in just two weeks ago.