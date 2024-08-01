Olympics 2024: Queens native Lauren Scruggs wins gold with USA team fencing after taking down Italy

The American fencing revolution at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris continued on Thursday with the USA women’s fencing team defeating Italy in the gold-medal match 45-39.
Featuring Queens native Lauren Scruggs, the Americans’ triumph is their first-ever team fencing gold — men or women — at an Olympic Games
Scruggs had also won silver in the individual foil, losing out on gold to fellow American and teammate, Lee Kiefer. The four-woman unit also included Maia Weintraub and Jacqueline Dubrovich.
It was Scruggs who earned the gold-clinching point for the Americans, capping off yet another strong showing on the Olympic stage. With the US up 5-4 early on, Scruggs out-touched Italy’s Martina Favaretto 5-1 to provide a bit of cushion. Alice Volpi got the better of her, 6-5, but Scruggs’ ability to keep it close still ensured the Americans nursed a 30-25 lead.
After Weintrub and Lee put up five points apiece, Scruggs got the final five to deliver the historic gold to Team USA.