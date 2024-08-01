Quantcast
Olympics 2024: Queens native Lauren Scruggs wins gold with USA team fencing after taking down Italy

Lauren Scruggs USA fencing Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics – Fencing – Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match – Grand Palais, Paris, France – August 01, 2024. Lauren Scruggs of United States celebrates after Team United States win their gold medal match against Team Italy. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The American fencing revolution at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris continued on Thursday with the USA women’s fencing team defeating Italy in the gold-medal match 45-39.

Featuring Queens native Lauren Scruggs, the Americans’ triumph is their first-ever team fencing gold — men or women — at an Olympic Games

Scruggs had also won silver in the individual foil, losing out on gold to fellow American and teammate, Lee Kiefer. The four-woman unit also included Maia Weintraub and Jacqueline Dubrovich.

Paris 2024 Olympics – Fencing – Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match – Grand Palais, Paris, France – August 01, 2024. Lee Kiefer of United States, Lauren Scruggs of United States, Jacqueline Dubrovich of United States and Maia Mei Weintraub of United States celebrate with flags after winning their gold medal match against Team Italy. REUTERS/Maye-E Wong

It was Scruggs who earned the gold-clinching point for the Americans, capping off yet another strong showing on the Olympic stage. With the US up 5-4 early on, Scruggs out-touched Italy’s Martina Favaretto 5-1 to provide a bit of cushion. Alice Volpi got the better of her, 6-5, but Scruggs’ ability to keep it close still ensured the Americans nursed a 30-25 lead.

After Weintrub and Lee put up five points apiece, Scruggs got the final five to deliver the historic gold to Team USA.

