Yankees PHOTOS: Yankees fall to Angels 5-2 By amNewYork Sports Staff comments Posted on April 19, 2023 Yankees' first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the plate during the Yankees game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 18, 2023. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during an at-bat at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during an at-bat at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels infielder Anthony Rendon grabs the arm of a Yankees player while at third base on April 18, 2023. Clark Schmidt pitches during his start on the mound for the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Aprril 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout slides into home in the fourth inning during a game between the Yankees and Angels on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout slides into home in the fourth inning during a game between the Yankees and Angels on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Suarez throws from the mound at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023. Yankees' first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the plate during the Yankees game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout at the plate during a game between the Yankees and Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels' star Shohei Ohtani steals second base during a game between the Yankees and Angels on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels' star Shohei Ohtani running the bases during a game between the Yankees and Angels on April 18, 2023. Los Angeles Angels' outfielder Brett Phillips at the plate during a game between the Yankees and Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023.