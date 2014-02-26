Plaxico Burress on Raymond Felton arrest: New York will support him

Take it from somebody whose been there before, Raymond Felton. Saying he’s “been through something of that nature,” former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress told ESPN’s “Over the Line” on Tuesday that the Knicks point guard can recover from the gun charges against him.

“It is just one of those things where I think the support system will come out and support him,” Burress said. “I believe that the city of New York will support him. It may not be easy, but I believe he will get through it.”

Burress spent 20 months in prison for possessing an illegal handgun. He accidentally shot himself in the leg while carrying the unlicensed gun, and then pled guilty to a single charge of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Felton was arraigned Tuesday on three charges relating to criminal possession of a weapon.

While saying he did not know the exact details of Felton’s case, Burress said from what he has heard, “I believe he had a firearm in his home or something. I don’t know if there is anything wrong with that, but nobody was hurt from it. I think that is the positive of it all.”

Burress, whose weapon was registered in Florida but kept in New York (a state with some of the strictest gun laws in the country), said he would not have carried his weapon in New York if he had known the law.