Preakness betting apps: 3 must-have offers as Mage continues Triple Crown quest

There are three Preakness betting apps that you can use for betting on the Triple Crown. On this page, you can find the best welcome bonuses for each one. We will also explain some of the different betting options and the horses in the race.

TwinSpires, DRF, and FanDuel are your best options for Preakness betting apps. Each app has a great welcome offer that you can use for the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Mage won the Kentucky Derby, so all eyes will be on him in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes. The colt will be coming out of the No. 3 post. He was just the fourth horse in history to win the Kentucky Derby after just three starts. A win on Saturday will make the Belmont Stakes incredibly interesting.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and participating states only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. CLAIM NOW SIGN-UP BONUS! $20

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

DRF Bets BET THE PREAKNESS CLAIM OFFER SIGNUP BONUS $250!

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

TwinSpires BET THE PREAKNESS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. $200

PREAKNESS BONUS BET NOW

Sign up here for a $200 bonus on TwinSpires, here for a $20 no-sweat bet on FanDuel, and here for a $250 deposit match on DRF.

Three Best Preakness Betting Apps & the Welcome Bonuses

TwinSpires has a $200 sign-up bonus available for the Preakness Stakes. Owned by Churchill Downs Inc., it is one of the top handicapping options in the US. For every $400 spent on betting, $100 in bonus bets will be released into your account.

DRF has a three-part welcome bonus. First, you can deposit $250 to receive an additional $250 in bonus bets. In addition, you will receive a $10 bonus bet and ten free Daily Racing Form Pas Performances.

States with FanDuel Sportsbook can use the racebook feature on the app to bet on the Preakness. When following our links, you will be directed to a $1K no-sweat bet offer. You can use that on sports, or you can proceed to the racebook to place a $20 no-sweat bet on the Preakness.

How to Sign Up for Preakness Betting Apps

Follow our links to sign up for the best Preakness betting apps.

Click here to activate the $200 bonus on TwinSpires.

Click here to activate the $250 deposit match on DRF with promo code WINNING.

to activate the $250 deposit match on DRF with promo code WINNING. Click here to activate the $20 no-sweat bet on FanDuel.

Each app has a different set of features, including handicapping tools, live streaming, and expert picks. Customers can place a variety of bets on the race, such as win, place, show, exactas, trifectas, and Daily Doubles.

Post, Horse, Trainer, Jockey, & Odds

Mage is the morning line favorite to win the race, but there are several other key contenders. Bob Baffert is in the Preakness Stakes after having to sit out for the Kentucky Derby. National Treasure has one win in his five career races. Brad Cox will have First Mission coming out of the far post, and he was won his last two races.

National Treasure, Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 4-1 Chase the Chaos, Ed Moger Jr., Sheldon Russell, 50-1 Mage, Gustavo Delgado, Javier Castellano, 8-5 Coffeewithchris, John Salzman Jr., Jaime Rodriguez, 20-1 Red Route One, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 10-1 Perform, Shug McGaughey, Feargal Lynch, 15-1 Blazing Sevens, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1 First Mission, Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 5-2

Sign up through our links to use the best Preakness betting apps. Click here for a $200 bonus on TwinSpires, here for a $250 deposit match on DRF, and here for a $20 no-sweat bet on FanDuel.