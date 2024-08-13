2024/25 Premier League season preview: Team-by-team breakdown, odds, more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The largest soccer league in the world, England’s Premier League, is back after an eventful summer filled with transfers and the international tournaments of Euro 2024 and Copa America.

There are new names in new places, uncertainty ahead for plenty of teams, and what very well could become a two-horse race for the 2024/25 title.

Here we break down every team and their chances of success as the season kicks off on Friday when Manchester United hosts Fulham.

2024/25 Premier League season preview

Arsenal

Finish last season: 2nd (89 points)

2nd (89 points) Odds to win Premier League: +160

+160 Odds to finish Top 4: -650

-650 Odds to finish Top 6: -2500

Arsenal was within touching distance of its first Premier League title since 2003-04 but just could not quite catch Manchester City. Now, a side that has finished second two straight years comes back hungrier than ever with some major reinforcements, mainly Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Will they have enough goals in them, though? A true No. 9 up front would be an enormous help.

Aston Villa

Finish last season: 4th (68 points)

4th (68 points) Odds to win Premier League: +5000

+5000 Odds to finish Top 4: +300

+300 Odds to finish Top 6: +135

There are plenty of Premier League club owners who stress taking middle-of-the-table clubs to high levels, but not many achieve what Aston Villa has done. Five years ago, they narrowly escaped relegation by finishing 17th. Last year, they qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever with a fourth-place finish. They lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus, but management has been aggressive in making the side younger. Defender Ian Maatsen was brought in from Chelsea as was 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana to strengthen Villa’s defensive tactics. They are in the market for Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix but could lose out to Chelsea.

Bournemouth

Finish last season: 12th (48 points)

12th (48 points) Odds to win Premier League: +20000

+20000 Odds to finish Top 4: +3500

+3500 Odds to finish Top 6: +1400

Not only did Bournemouth survive last season, but they had its highest-ever Premier League finish despite not winning its first nine matches. The side is now healthy and aiming for the top 10 with the likes of American captain Tyler Adams manning the midfield. Bournemouth lost its top scorer from last season, Dominic Solanke, who signed with Tottenham, but brought in Turkish striker Enes Unal from Spanish side Getafe over the summer.

Brentford

Finish last season: 16th (49 points)

16th (49 points) Odds to win Premier League: +20000

+20000 Odds to finish Top 4: +5000

+5000 Odds to finish Top 6: +2500

Brentford will look to stay closer to the middle of the pack this season rather than fall into another relegation battle. England international Ivan Toney remains at the club for now and the added attacking boost of new signing Igor Thiago would have been invaluable. But the Brazilian will be out for a few months with a knee injury picked up during Brentford’s first preseason match. Former Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is a solid addition that should add an extra punch to a team that lives by the counter-attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Finish last season: 11th (48 points)

11th (48 points) Odds to win Premier League: +15000

+15000 Odds to finish Top 4: +1200

+1200 Odds to finish Top 6: +500

Talk about an experiment. Brighton has employed the Premier League’s. youngest ever manager in 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler to oversee what should be a wait-and-see season. This is not a team that has European aspirations but has a few promising pieces such as right winger Yankubah Minteh, who is coming from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Chelsea

Finish last season: 6th (63 points)

6th (63 points) Odds to win Premier League: +1600

+1600 Odds to finish Top 4: +140

+140 Odds to finish Top 6: -230

Pep Guardiola disciple Enzo Maresca takes over the English giants after leading Leicester to the Premier League last season. Chelsea is coming off a disappointing sixth-place finish — a standing it had to scramble down the stretch to get — that resulted in the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. This is a team that has lacked identity for the better part of two years now and the hope is that Maresca can provide just that (not to mention some actual stability in the manager’s role). Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was brought in from Villarreal to provide a second option alongside Robert Sanchez. In the midfield, Maresca has brought Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester while the club hopes for some sort of rebound season from Moises Caicedo, who bitterly disappointed in his debut campaign last year. Most importantly, support up front for Christopher Nkunku arrived with Barcelona’s Marc Guiu and Wolverhampton’s Pedro Neto arriving in West London. With Cole Palmer set to continue his breakout as one of the best young attacking presences on the planet, Chelsea should challenge for a Champions League spot.

Crystal Palace

Finish last season: 10th (49 points)

10th (49 points) Odds to win Premier League: +20000

+20000 Odds to finish Top 4: +2500

+2500 Odds to finish Top 6: +1000

Has Crystal Palace found something in manager Oliver Glasner, who not only saved its season last year but led the Eagles to a top-10 finish? Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are at the heart of Palace’s attack while the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich was softened with Daichi Kamada’s move from Eintracht Frankfurt and Ismaila Sarr coming over from Marseille. Considering what was done in half a season, another top-10 finish should be in the cards for Palace.

Everton

Finish last season: 15th (40 points)

15th (40 points) Odds to win Premier League: +50000

+50000 Odds to finish Top 4: +6500

+6500 Odds to finish Top 6: +2800

A whirlwind of uncertainty hangs over Everton, who saw a recent takeover attempt by the Friedkin Group fall through. Now, the Toffees are left to begin what is expected to be another fight to stay up in the Premier League. Finances are tight and a muted summer of spending does not bode well for them. No team since the founding of the Football League in 1888 has played in more than Everton’s 122 seasons — a number that is in serious jeopardy in 2024/25.

Fulham

Finish last season: 13th (47 points)

13th (47 points) Odds to win Premier League: +25000

+25000 Odds to finish Top 4: +5000

+5000 Odds to finish Top 6: +2500

The London club finally lost Palhinha to Bayern Munich and saw center-back Tosin Adarabioyo leave for Chelsea, but the Cottagers remained committed to improving their standing rather than take the hit and sink. Jorge Cuena, signed from Villarreal, will slot in for Adarabioyo. Not only are they in the market for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, but attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is one of the best talents the club has seen in quite some time.

Ipswich Town

Finish last season: 2nd in Championship (96 points)

2nd in Championship (96 points) Odds to win Premier League: +50000

+50000 Odds to finish Top 4: +10000

+10000 Odds to finish Top 6: +5000

Ipswich has pulled off the rarest of feats, securing two straight promotions to catapult from League One to the Premier League in a flash. The newest member of the league is not expected to stay up all too long, at least according to the odds, but it will have a go, regardless. The most intriguing of additions is former Manchester City academy graduate Liam Delap, who scored eight goals last season in the Championship while on loan at Hull City last year.

Leicester City

Finish last season: 1st in Championship (97 points)

1st in Championship (97 points) Odds to win Premier League: +50000

+50000 Odds to finish Top 4: +15000

+15000 Odds to finish Top 6: +6500

Leicester’s nightmare relegation two years ago has been righted and this is a team that kept enough of its Premier League-quality players to ensure that they stay near the middle of the table this season. Jamie Vardy is the most recognizable name of the bunch, but Harry Winks, Wilfred Ndidi, and Wout Faes are important contributors to keep the Foxes up.

Liverpool

Finish last season: 3rd (82 points)

3rd (82 points) Odds to win Premier League: +650

+650 Odds to finish Top 4: -200

-200 Odds to finish Top 6: -1000

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has the unfair responsibility of filling the massive shoes of Jurgen Klopp, the man who won a Champions League and broke a 30-year Premier League title drought. What sort of changes has Slot made? None. Liverpool has not brought in anyone during the transfer window but still has the quality to push for a top-four finish this season considering its lineup still boasts Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota.

Manchester City

Finish last season: 1st (91 points)

1st (91 points) Odds to win Premier League: +140

+140 Odds to finish Top 4: -750

-750 Odds to finish Top 6: -2500

The only thing appearing to stand in Pep Guardiola’s way is himself and his own squad. Four straight Premier League titles raise obvious questions about City’s motivation heading into the season, especially with Guardiola’s future very much in question. Still, they are the favorites to win the league behind the world’s finest striker in Erling Haaland, the playmaking brilliance of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, and the arrival of dazzling Brazilian winger Savinho, who is expected to crack the starting XI immediately.

Manchester United

Finish last season: 8th (60 points)

8th (60 points) Odds to win Premier League: +2500

+2500 Odds to finish Top 4: +200

+200 Odds to finish Top 6: -185

Drama still very much exists in Manchester United’s post-Alex-Ferguson era, even with INEOS taking over. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro were brought in as justified marquee signings as the most successful English club ever looked as though it was ready to put last year’s demoralizing eighth-place finish firmly in the rearview mirror. But Yoro picked up a foot injury and manager Erik ten Hag ranted about his team’s poor play in the preseason, which suggests not everything is hunky dory on the red side of Manchester.

Newcastle United

Finish last season: 7th (60 points)

7th (60 points) Odds to win Premier League: +2800

+2800 Odds to finish Top 4: +200

+200 Odds to finish Top 6: -155

Immediate success came following the introduction of new ownership when Newcastle finished fourth in 2023/24. But with a heavier schedule, European nights, and a bevy of injuries and suspensions, the Magpies regressed and finished seventh last year. There are holes in the roster, particularly at center-back and right-wing, but with just the Premier League and domestic cups to focus on, Newcastle should still mount a legitimate push at a top-four finish.

Nottingham Forest

Finish last season: 17th (32 points)

17th (32 points) Odds to win Premier League: +50000

+50000 Odds to finish Top 4: +6500

+6500 Odds to finish Top 6: +4000

History suggested that Nottingham Forest’s 32 points last season should have shown them the drop back down to the Championship, but they got lucky. No team has ever recorded such a small amount of points and survived in the Premier League. With the reprieve, the Tricky Trees are set for another tricky campaign in the top flight as a relegation battle awaits. This time around, though, they should improve. The counter-attacking squad has pacy wingers in Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi and an attacking presence headlined by Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson, signed from Newcastle, brings promise to Nottingham.

Southampton

Finish last season: 4th in Championship (87 points, won Play-off Final)

4th in Championship (87 points, won Play-off Final) Odds to win Premier League: +50000

+50000 Odds to finish Top 4: +8000

+8000 Odds to finish Top 6: +5000

Back in the Premier League, Southampton is doing everything it can to not leave things up to chance. The Saints made seven new signings for the first team — most notably Ben Brereton Diaz coming in as the go-to striker from Villarreal.

Tottenham

Finish last season: 5th (66 points)

5th (66 points) Odds to win Premier League: +2500

+2500 Odds to finish Top 4: +200

+200 Odds to finish Top 6: -175

Will they or won’t they? Tottenham has always had the promise of competing for a top-four spot but has more often than not fallen short. A fifth-place finish further strengthened questions about Ange Postecoglou’s viability as manager, but he’ll get another shot at least to start this season. Dominic Solanke, signed from Bournemouth, will try to do his best Harry Kane impression while Timo Werner looks to resurrect his career on loan from RB Leipzig. Watch out for 18-year-old Archie Gray, on loan from Leeds, who has quite a high ceiling above him.

West Ham United

Finish last season: 9th (52 points)

9th (52 points) Odds to win Premier League: +15000

+15000 Odds to finish Top 4: +1400

+1400 Odds to finish Top 6: +600

Concerns about West Ham’s conservative style of play will only grow louder after the hiring of Julien Lopetegui as manager. Still, this is a talented squad that should make a push for a European spot in the top half of the table. Champions League and Euro 2024 star Niclas Fullkrug has arrived from Borussia Dortmund where he is expected to pour on the goals — something the Hammers have been starving for in recent years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Finish last season: 14th (46 points)

14th (46 points) Odds to win Premier League: +25000

+25000 Odds to finish Top 4: +5000

+5000 Odds to finish Top 6: +2500

The loss of Pedro Neto to Chelsea is a massive blow for a Wolves side that collapsed toward the end of last season. Losing Maximilian Kilman to West Ham doesn’t help much, either. The hope is that new signing Rodrigo Gomes provides a surge on the wing, but Gary O’Neil’s side could be mired in the middle of the table once more this season.

