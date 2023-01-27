Rangers head to break with 4-1 victory, Chris Kreider scores 20th goal in 700th game

They may not have as many wins as last year, but the New York Rangers head to their bye week on as high a note as they possibly could be.

Chris Kreider tallied his 20th goal in his 700th NHL game and the Rangers knocked off the Pacific-leading Golden Knights 4-1.

The line combination of Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and Barclay Goodrow got the scoring started early and often for New York which sent the MSG crowd into a Friday night frenzy. Kreider scored first off an assist from Trocheck while the free-agent acquisition tallied his 14 of the season just three minutes after for a 2-0 lead after one for the Rangers.

Vegas would battle back but would run into the brick wall that was Jaroslav Halak. Halak made 33 saves on 34 shots faced. His 97% save percentage was tied for the highest of the season.

A Phil Kessell goal would keep Vegas in the contest heading into the final period, but New York would buckle down for their 27th win of the year.

Filip Chytil continued the “Kid Line” success with his 16th goal of the year and Jimmy Vesey netted an empty net score to give New York their eighth win in the month of January and four points away from second place in the Metro division.

New York heads in their bye week and all-star break with clear momentum. They’ll be back on the ice as a team on February 6th against Calgary.

Game Notes

Chris Kreider’s 20th goal of the year made him the sixth player to post eight or more 20-goal seasons with the Rangers franchise. His mark is tied for third in franchise history.

Trocheck’s two points were his 12th multi-point game of the season with his 14th goal of the year. His 12 multi-point games are tied for the team high.

Halak’s heroics Friday night gave him his fifth straight win for the Rangers. He has not lost a start since a 5-2 loss to Chicago back on December 3rd.

