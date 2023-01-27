Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

Rangers head to break with 4-1 victory, Chris Kreider scores 20th goal in 700th game

By Posted on
Rangers head to break with 4-1 win
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) scores a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Photos

They may not have as many wins as last year, but the New York Rangers head to their bye week on as high a note as they possibly could be. 

Chris Kreider tallied his 20th goal in his 700th NHL game and the Rangers knocked off the Pacific-leading Golden Knights 4-1. 

The line combination of Kreider, Vincent Trocheck, and Barclay Goodrow got the scoring started early and often for New York which sent the MSG crowd into a Friday night frenzy. Kreider scored first off an assist from Trocheck while the free-agent acquisition tallied his 14 of the season just three minutes after for a 2-0 lead after one for the Rangers. 

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates between New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Barclay Goodrow (21), who celebrate Kreider’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Vegas would battle back but would run into the brick wall that was Jaroslav Halak. Halak made 33 saves on 34 shots faced. His 97% save percentage was tied for the highest of the season.

A Phil Kessell goal would keep Vegas in the contest heading into the final period, but New York would buckle down for their 27th win of the year. 

Filip Chytil continued the “Kid Line” success with his 16th goal of the year and Jimmy Vesey netted an empty net score to give New York their eighth win in the month of January and four points away from second place in the Metro division. 

New York heads in their bye week and all-star break with clear momentum. They’ll be back on the ice as a team on February 6th against Calgary.

Game Notes

  • Chris Kreider’s 20th goal of the year made him the sixth player to post eight or more 20-goal seasons with the Rangers franchise. His mark is tied for third in franchise history. 
  • Trocheck’s two points were his 12th multi-point game of the season with his 14th goal of the year. His 12 multi-point games are tied for the team high.
  • Halak’s heroics Friday night gave him his fifth straight win for the Rangers. He has not lost a start since a 5-2 loss to Chicago back on December 3rd. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC