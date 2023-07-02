Rangers using tight money wisely with Blake Wheeler, Jonathan Quick pick-ups

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury had a tightrope to walk entering the NHL’s free agency period on Saturday considering his team didn’t have a ton of cap space to work with. Yet he still managed to announce eight signings shortly after the signing period formally opened.
The Blueshirts added to their veteran depth by bringing on former Winnipeg Jets star Blake Wheeler, now 36, and 37-year-old three-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Jonathan Quick. Both deals were for one year and under $1 million — Wheeler making $800,000 and Quick coming in for $825,000.
Wheeler adds playmaking skill on the right wing, which is something Rangers’ desperately needed. While his better days are obviously behind him — he had two consecutive 91-point seasons from 2017-2019 — he is coming off a 55-point campaign in which he played 72 disgruntled games with Winnipeg.
In New York, he could see a bump in his production if he lines up on the Rangers’ second unit alongside Vincent Trochek and Artemi Panarin.
Quick, who grew up a Rangers fan, will back up Igor Shesterkin on Broadway in a limited role. After being traded from the Kings to the Vegas Golden Knights at the deadline, he posted a .901 save percentage and a 3.13 goals against average. He did not appear in the postseason for the Knights on their way to a first-ever Stanley Cup, but his name will be engraved on the famous trophy for the third time after leading the Kings to a pair in 2012 and 2014 — the latter in which his Kings defeated the Rangers in the final.
Elsewhere, the Rangers appear as though they re-tooled their fourth line by bringing on center Nick Bonino and right-winger Tyler Pitlick to join Barclay Goodrow.
Puck-moving defenseman Erik Gustafsson was also brought on as a potential bottom-pairing defenseman who could also provide power-play minutes in a pinch.
