Rangers agree to 2-year extension with defensive prospect Zac Jones

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zac Jones and the New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year contract extension that keeps the former third-round pick with the Blueshirts for the foreseeable future in an announcement made by general manager Chris Drury Friday afternoon.

Jones’ deal carries an $812,000 cap hit and will leave him to be a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $866,000.

The 22-year-old defenseman recorded two points in 16 games played last season with the Rangers while moving to the AHL level throughout the season. At the AHL level, the Richmond, Virginia native recorded 31 points (8G-23A) in 54 games and a plus-16 rating. Among Wolf Pack defensemen, he ranked first in goals and second in assists and points. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Jones added six points (2G-4A) in nine games, leading team defensemen in assists and points. Jones’ goal against Dallas was the first of his young NHL career with the Blueshirts.

New York had roughly $12 million in cap space before Jones’ deal with several other RFA’s to make offers including K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere. With other defensemen like Niko Mikkola expected to test free-agent waters, there is a role on the final defensive pairing with Braden Schneider that Jones could compete for.

Jones’ deal keeps him with the Rangers until the 2025 season.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com