Rangers fans optimistic about new season

The Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist #30 and Rick Nash #61 celebrate their 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29, 2014. Photo Credit: Flickr/Julien Prive; Flickr/Kane New; Flickr/dflaherty

The Rangers got to a place they hadn’t been in 20 years and nearly came away with a Stanley Cup victory last season. So fans have a reason to be optimistic for the 2014-15 Blueshirts, who begin play in St. Louis tonight.

“It’s always exciting to see the Rangers back in action, and I think they’re going to have a lot of good momentum working for them coming off their impressive streak last season, regardless of the Stanley Cup loss,” said fan Meaghan McGoldrick, 23.

Gerard Stephen Sullivan Jr., another 23-year-old Blueshirts die-hard, echoed the sentiment, noting that “the team can only benefit from getting a taste of what the Stanley Cup Finals is really about.”

Sullivan likes the construction of the Rangers roster, which combines younger players with veterans such as Martin St. Louis and Dan Boyle. “From what I’ve seen in the preseason hockey, the speed and chemistry between the players look great,” Sullivan said.But he’s not sure if the Rangers will get back to the Cup.

Last year, “I still say they should’ve never made it that far, but they did,” Sullivan said. “All I know is I’ll be watching every game in my lucky bar, sitting on my lucky bar stool.”

