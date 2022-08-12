Rangers prospects stand out for 3 goals, 22 saves in World Junior victory

The New York Rangers sent seven prospects to the World Juniors this week. They are already seeing some of their top prospects show out in a big way.

Brennan Othmann, the team’s first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft scored once and tallied an additional assist in the contest.

Second-round selection Will Cuylle also scored once and set up Othmann for his goal in Canada’s 11-1 drubbing of Slovakia late Thursday night.

Canada’s World Junior team is one of the best in the world and made short work of a Slovakia team led by Ranger’s 2022 second-round pick Adam Sykora.

But Thursday night belonged to Cuylle and Othmann. Strongly considered the top two prospects in the Ranger’s farm system, the two offensive phenoms played well on a loaded squad and were all over the ice.

They weren’t the only Ranger’s prospects contributing though.

Goaltender Dylan Garland saved 22 of 23 shots for team Canada. As the fourth-round selection in the 2020 Draft, Garland had a relatively quiet day thanks to a dominant Canadian offensive. Garland is still just 20 years old but continues to show he has the potential to help the major league club down the road.

Rangers get other prospect contributions

Team Canada isn’t the only squad that holds Ranger prospects.

Jaroslav Chmelař, a 19-year-old winger taken in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, scored a goal for team Czechia in a 4-3 loss to Finland. Chmelař does not have the same pedigree as Othmann or other top prospects, but the youngster made his presence felt with a nice goal and an eye-popping hit in the contest.

Chmelař is expected to attend Providence College and play for the Friars this season. He will join Rangers prospect Brett Berard who is also a part of the U.S. World Juniors team that won 7-1 over Switzerland.

The young core of prospects the Rangers have sent to the World Juniors is already starting to make names for themselves. While success there does not necessarily easily translate to the pro-game, it’s clear there is a boatload of untapped potential waiting to be seized within the New York Ranger’s prospects.

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com