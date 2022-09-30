Rangers cut roster to 34 ahead of preseason game in New Jersey: Othmann to OHL

The New York Rangers made eight cuts to their major league roster Friday afternoon.

New York announced that Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko, Olof Lindbom, Brandon Scanlin, and C.J. Smith have been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

Brennan Othmann was sent back to the Flint Firebirds of the OHL, while Adam Edstrom has been assigned back to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

With the latest cuts, the Rangers now sit with a roster of 34 players. Only 23 players are allowed on a major league club so there are still 11 cuts still to come before the team kicks off their 2022-23 season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the 11th.

Othmann was the most notable cut from the Rangers this afternoon. The former first-round pick and the top prospect in the Rangers system played nicely in two preseason games with the club against the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

The Flint Firebird caused two turnovers, tallied two assists, and even forced a penalty in the Rangers’ 4-1 win on Monday against the Islanders, and then had a hit in the 5-2 loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Othmann totaled 97 points for Flint last season and included another 24 points in the OHL playoffs.

With 11 more cuts to make, the Rangers have roster decisions to make on who will be the starters on the fourth line, as well as the final defensive spot to pair with Braden Schneider.

Head coach Gerard Gallant spoke pointedly that the first four preseason games wouldn’t matter as much but “the last two” would. As New York looks to have their decisions made clearer, the 34 players left over are continuing to compete for starting spots for October 11th’s season opener.

