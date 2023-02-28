Rangers finally pull off blockbuster, acquire Patrick Kane from Blackhawks: Report

For months, this was the move that many had been anticipating. The New York Rangers and Blackhawks right-winger Patrick Kane have had mutual interest but both sides knew that a lot of work would be needed for a deal to happen.

That deal has now come to fruition.

According to Frank Servalli of the Daily Faceoff, the New York Rangers have traded for the three-time Stanley Cup winner from Chicago. The trade is expected to send a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Blackhawks.

The conditional second-round pick becomes a first-rounder if the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Final this season.

To help facilitate the deal, the Arizona Coyotes are the third team involved, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The four-time All-Star rejoins former teammate Artemi Panarin — the two played together for two seasons while with the Blackhawks. In 54 games this season, the 34-year-old has totaled 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points. In his last five games, the former he’s totaled 10 points alone.

Following the trade for Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues, there was doubt that the Rangers would be able to acquire a player of Kane’s talent. The New York native even went so far as to voice his frustration that he had not been the one to be moved.

That has since gone away with the Rangers making another major trade to bolster their offense in their quest for a Stanley Cup championship.

In preparation for the move — and to fit under the tight constraints the team is currently under — the Rangers announced that they placed Jake Leschyshyn on waivers. They also shipped Vitali Kravtsov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for William Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick to open up the necessary cap space for Kravtsov. Finally, the team sent down Braden Schneider to Hartford in order to clear enough cap space for the Kane contract.

As early as Saturday afternoon, Kane was reportedly no longer with the team and had gone home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is provided.

For more on the Rangers and Patrick Kane, turn to AMNY.com