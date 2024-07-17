A new take on sports apparel: Meet Rare Breed BX, makers of the “Herzey”

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Have you ever wanted to wear fully customized jerseys for anything from a wedding to a company reunion? If so, Rare Breed BX could be a great find for you.

Rare Breed BX is a New York-based luxury sportswear brand specializing in premier, fully-stitched, custom jerseys. With over 10.7 million impressions on Instagram and 500,000 on TikTok, they have utilized social media abundantly to market the business.

Gabe Stark, aka Starky, is the founder of the company. Everything began after Stark, who had originally started a marketing company after graduating college in 2012, had the idea to reimagine one of New York’s most iconic teams, the Knicks.

“We reimagined the uniforms, the court, and more for the Knicks,” Stark said. “I thought they came out really dope so I decided to further pursue jersey making. We put out our first jersey in November 2020.”

Rare Breed BX makes “Herzeys”, a Frankenstein-esque combination between an “On The Court” jersey and a couture dress, according to their site. The design revolves around a customizable proprietary dress pattern that Starky designed, providing a niche for a sometimes overlooked demographic. Rare Breed BX’s average customer is a 25-to-40-year-old woman.

The company has collaborated with numerous brands, including White Castle and the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ellie the Elephant, the Liberty’s mascot, wears a Herzey for their games.

“The Liberty reached out to me about creating a Herzey for Ellie,” Stark said. “We had to make a couple of alterations for Ellie, after a couple of rounds we got where we wanted. Now you see what you see on the court, which is the final version.”

Besides making unique jerseys and Herzeys for big brands, Rare Breed BX has been able to help families come together on their most important days.

“A friend of mine’s mother had her 40th anniversary of being in remission from cancer,” Stark said. “We surprised her mother with all of her kids and grandkids in jerseys. Being able to be a part of so many big moments in people’s lives is a blessing.”

It will be fun to watch who Rare Breed BX collaborates with next as they continually grow. There will undoubtedly be some exciting creative designs, as their slogan is “If you can Dream it, We can Seam it.”

