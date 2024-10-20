Ravens vs. Buccaneers Week 7 Monday Night preview: Lamar Jackson looks to continue near-perfect NFC record

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs to the huddle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A pair of division leaders square off on Monday night in Tampa as the Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens to help wrap up Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Entering Sunday’s action, the Ravens sat tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the share of the AFC North lead, while the Bucs were deadlocked with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South.

The inter-conference matchup matches two of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks, who just so happen to be intertwined close together in the annals of college football.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 at Louisville. One year later, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield took home the prize with Oklahoma.

Jackson is off to a brilliant start — the two-time MVP attaining more freedom to make plays with opposing defenses just as concerned with running back Derrick Henry, who is in his first year in Baltimore. In just six games, Jackson has 1,529 yards and rushed for another 403 with 12 total touchdowns compared to two interceptions.

Mayfield has been just as captivating, showing past franchises that moved on from him just how foolhardy that move is becoming. He entered Week 7 leading the NFL with 15 passing touchdowns while completing 70.9% of his passes.

His connection with star wide receiver Mike Evans has been as advertised, but Chris Godwin has also become a force to be reckoned with, leading the NFL in receptions (43) and yards after catch (328).

They will have to try and keep pace with Jackson, though, who has been practically unbeatable against NFC teams throughout his career, possessing a 22-1 record in his first 23 games against the conference. But for as good as Jackson has been, Henry has been just as prolific. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (704) and rushing touchdowns (eight), creating as fearsome a two-headed attack alongside Jackson as anywhere else in football.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 information, odds

Date: Monday, Oct. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 50

50 Ravens Moneyline: -185

-185 Buccaneers Moneyline: +154

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL news and odds, visit AMNY.com