Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17: Top Player Props

Two bitter AFC North rivals square off on Sunday Night Football when the Ravens take on the Steelers. If you’re looking to get in on the fun with some of the best bets from the game, we have some player props below that we love.

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) at Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Game Details:

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD Time: Sunday, December 25th at 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 25th at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

Betting Stats:

MONEYLINE: BAL ML (-145), PIT ML (+122)

BAL ML (-145), PIT ML (+122) SPREAD: BAL -2.5

BAL -2.5 OVER/UNDER: 35

Preview:

We broke down the game and gave our predictions as well, so check it out.

Player Props:

JK Dobbins OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards

It has been a long road back for Ravens running back JK Dobbins. After suffering a critical injury that kept him out all of last season, Dobbins has slowly made his way back onto the field over the previous month. With three straight games over 54.5 rushing yards, including 120 against these Steelers in early December. I feel confident in locking in the over for Dobbins.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel right now for +114, so lock it in before the odds shift.

George Pickens OVER 40.5 receiving yards

Entering the season, there was a lot of hype surrounding Steelers rookie George Pickens. The former Georgia Bulldog had put an impressive final season in college and was ready to elevate his game in the NFL. Pickens quickly surpassed Chase Claypool on the depth chart and has become a favorite target of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickens has hit over 40.5 receiving yards in 4 of his last 5 games, and the trend should continue on Sunday Night.

Where to bet: -114 on FanDuel

Mark Andrews First Touchdown Scorer

Touchdown scorers are always super risky and tend to ruin parlays. But if you’re looking to find a sneaky good value on a touchdown scorer, look no further than Mark Andrews. The Ravens’ tight end is one of the best in the NFL, but after a hot start to his season, he has fallen off in terms of tight end statistics. Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass since the 16th of October, meaning he is way past due. Expect Tyler Huntley to rely on Andrews early and often in this tight matchup. Taking Mark to score the game’s first touchdown can become a huge payout, given the value.

Where to bet: +1100 on FanDuel

For more NFL coverage, like this Ravens and Steelers preview, visit amNY Sports