New York Red Bulls midfielder Peter Stroud is “100%” healthy after a severe ankle injury suffered in April that required surgery and is ready to break back into the lineup.

“It’s been a good rehab. I feel 100%,” Stroud told amNewYork on Thursday. “My body feels really good. Someone told me no news is good news. I’ve had no setbacks or anything. Rehab has been super smooth. I’m ready to go.”

The 22-year-old was named to the bench for the Red Bulls’ Aug. 31 loss to the Philadelphia Union but did not get the call in. Now ahead of Saturday’s clash against Sporting KC at Red Bull Arena the Chester Township, NJ native would be able to start if called upon by head coach Sandro Schwarz.

“I think that’s up to the coach. It’s his decision on how he thinks I’m training, how he thinks I’m playing,” Stroud said. “It’s my job to go out there in training and show that he can trust me to start or play me in any way. That’s what I’ve been focusing on the past couple weeks and I feel like I can contribute in any way possible now.”

Stroud will look to hit the ground running again in this, his second season with the Red Bulls’ first team. After being utilized as more of a depth option in his first year last season, he began to take on an expanded role in 2024 as he started each of New York’s first eight MLS matches as its holding midfielders.

While attempting a slide tackle during the second half of an April 13 match against the Chicago Fire, Stroud’s left leg was caught awkwardly under his body and tangled in such a way that he instantly knew it was serious.

“I felt like I was getting better and better every single game,” Stroud said. “Thinking back to it just because as an athlete, it’s weird to see your leg kind of in that way. I never watched it back and I don’t plan on ever watching it back. I know what I saw and I don’t really need to see it again. It was a tough moment. I get pretty upset just thinking about it but that type of stuff happens in sports. It was a freak accident.”

The mental hurdle that comes with a serious injury is a substantial one to clear and after struggling with that directly following his surgery, Stroud began feeling better thanks to a certain degree of acceptance.

“I can’t really put a finger on it, but as someone who always wants to be the best, by week two or three, you just kind of move on in a way,” he said. “There’s always another mountain behind the one you’re climbing. Stuff like this happens, you just have to fight your way through it. It won’t be the last challenge I have.

“I’m just grateful to be back and be 100%, feeling how I felt before I got injured. It was a tough couple weeks, couple months, but I’m super grateful.”

Despite the lengthy absence, Stroud’s mindset has not changed. This is a year where he has an opportunity to prove he can be a mainstay in New York’s midfield, especially because there is an overwhelming belief that “I can pick up right where I left off.”

He will return to a midfield that has a bit more staunch competition for playing time. Alongside 21-year-old Daniel Edelman, who has worked his way up the ranks as one of the more promising young American holding midfielders, the Red Bulls signed Uruguayan international Felipe Carballo on transfer deadline day last month.

“The competition is always good,” Stroud said. “I think since I signed here, I think we’ve always been solid in that position. I feel like we’ve always had deep holding midfielders and that competition only helps a player, especially as a young player. You need to be fully focused, fully locked in. There’s always someone ready to take your spot and I think that’s a good thing.

“You don’t sleep as good at night, but it’s a good thing to have in order to become a better version of yourself. It’s all I’ve ever known since I’ve been here.”

Just seven matches remain in the 2024 MLS season and New York has hit a plateau of sorts during the second half of the season, especially without star playmaker Emil Forsberg. Despite sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Cofnerence with 42 points, it has won just two of its last 10 league matches.

Three teams — NYCFC, Charlotte, and Orlando — are within five points of them.

“I still want to be an important player for this team and help this team down the stretch,” Stroud said. “There are still games coming up and this is an important part of the season. Why not? Why can’t I help us win something here. I would take us over any team MLS.”

