MLS returns from Leagues Cup break: Latest Red Bulls, NYCFC odds

Jul 30, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Elias Manoel (11) celebrates his goal with midfielder Lewis Morgan (9) during the second half against Pachuca at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The final sprint of the 2024 MLS season begins this weekend as America’s top-flight soccer league returns from its month-long Leagues Cup break.

Just nine games remain before the start of the playoffs and both New York teams — the Red Bulls and NYCFC — are sitting comfortably in playoff positions within the Eastern Conference.

NYCFC has been one of the streakier sides in MLS this season. It dropped each of its first three matches of the season but has since responded with win streaks of three and five. There was a malaise of sorts heading into the Leagues Cup break with three straight draws, but New York still sits at fifth in the East with 38 points.

The top nine make the playoffs with seed Nos. 8 and 9 to play a single-elimination wild-card game.

Sitting three points above NYCFC are the Red Bulls, who have lost just four of their first 25 games this season. The problem is that their goal-scoring has not been clinical enough despite being one of the more dangerous attacking teams in terms of creating chances.

The Red Bulls have not lost in eight matches but only two have been wins. In fact, they have more draws (11) than victories (10) this year.

Granted, both New York clubs are on the wrong side of the gulf in class between the very best teams in the Eastern Conference and the rest of the standings. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami sits 12 points clear of the Red Bulls in first place with 53 points while FC Cincinnati is five points back with 48.

While the defending MLS Cup champions, the Columbus Crew, sit just two points ahead of the Red Bulls, they also have two games in hand.

If things remain the way they currently stand, the Red Bulls would take on NYCFC in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs.

2024 MLS Cup winner odds

Inter Miami +175

LAFC +500

LA Galaxy +900

Columbus Crew +1100

FC Cincinnati +1100

Real Salt Lake +1200

New York Red Bulls +2000

Vancouver Whitecaps +2200

NYCFC +2500

Houston Dynamo +3500

Colorado Rapids +4000

Charlotte FC +4000

Portland Timbers +5000

Seattle Sounders +5000

Orlando City +6500

Minnesota United +6500

Philadelphia Union +8000

Atlanta United +8000

CF Montreal +10000

Austin FC +10000

Toronto FC +10000

St. Louis City SC +10000

DC United +10000

New England Revolution +15000

Chicago Fire +15000

Nashville SC +15000

Sporting KC +15000

FC Dallas +15000

San Jose Earthquakes +50000

