Red Bulls transforming press box at Red Bull Arena to premium seating area

Photo courtesy of RBNY

The New York Red Bulls will be transforming the area behind the benches at Red Bull Arena from a press box into a brand-new premium seating space for the 2025 season.

Revealed as “The Box Seats,” fans will be seated directly at midfield and will receive access to an all-inclusive club, valet parking, a private entrance, and in-seat service. 

The club, known as “The Box Lounge,” will provide box-seat members with high-quality food options along with all-inclusive premium liquor, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

For an even more inclusive experience, those who purchase a plan in the front row — or the “Manager’s Box” — will experience a behind-the-scenes look at Red Bull Arena on matchday and have access to their seats for third-party events held at the venue.

“Continuing to elevate the premium experience throughout Red Bull Arena is a priority and we are extremely proud to offer The Box Seats,” Red Bulls president Marc de Grandpré said.  “Our fans attending Red Bulls matches, and guests for all live events will be provided world-class comfort and a VIP experience.”

