Register early to get FanDuel Louisiana $100 sportsbook bonus

Sports betting is coming soon to the Bayou State and FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook will be ready from the start. In the meantime, the popular gaming operator is opening up pre-registration with a special $100 early-bird bonus.

Not only can you pre-register with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook, but you can also cash in on a $100 bonus for getting started early. This $100 pre-registration bonus won’t stop you from redeeming the standard new-user promos when sports betting eventually launches in Louisiana.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LOUISIANA BONUS CLAIM NOW FANDUEL LOUISIANA OFFER $100 BONUS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Quite simply, this $100 is just an added bonus simply for getting started early.

With the sports world heating up, it’s the perfect time for the launch of sports betting in the Pelican State. While the timeline for the go-live date remains unsettled, the state’s sports bettors can expect it to arrive in time to wager on college football, NFL, NBA, and NHL action.

This FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook pre-registration bonus is a good chance to get a head start on the competition. This gives you the opportunity to score an easy bonus for a few minutes of registering an account. It’s a no-brainer in that regard.

Click here to begin the pre-registration process at FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook and secure a $100 bonus.

FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook’s Pre-Registration Bonus

This FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook pre-registration bonus is attracting a ton of attention as sports fans in the state prepare to hit the ground running. All you need to do is input some basic information to create an account and the $100 bonus will be yours.

There is no need to make any deposits or pick any games to secure this bonus. Once you are pre-registered, the $100 will be waiting in the newly-formed account when things go live. It’s a fool-proof way to start things off with a bang.

How to Claim This FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus

Let’s take a closer look at what you need to do to grab this pre-registration bonus. Simply sign up with FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook to get started:

Click here to begin the pre-registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook .

to begin the pre-registration process on . Be prepared to provide some basic information to create an account (name, physical address, email address, phone number, etc.).

Earn $100 in bonus credit to use when sports betting launches in Louisiana.

It’s important to note that this pre-registration bonus is only here for a limited time. Once sports betting is live in Louisiana, this opportunity is gone. We don’t know the exact date of when that will happen, so we recommend getting in on this action sooner rather than later.

What to Bet on in Louisiana

The better question is what can’t you bet on at FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook. You can bet on all the local teams including the Saints, Pelicans, LSU, and other local colleges.

The NFL is the most popular market for sports bettors and FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook will have an extensive list of options for bettors. Obviously, you can bet on the spread, total, and moneyline on NFL games, but that’s only the beginning. Check out the list of game and player props as well.

Click here to begin the pre-registration process on FanDuel Louisiana Sportsbook and secure a $100 bonus.