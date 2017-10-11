Richardson Hitchins is stepping into the next phase of his career, with the American dream in hand. It’s the same dream every athlete has: make money, compete on the highest level and exit with legacy intact.

The 20-year-old former Olympic boxer is scheduled to face Jordan Morales in a four-round super lightweight bout on Saturday at Barclays Center. As unbeaten Hitchins enters his third professional bout, he already has an ambitious goal in mind.

“My goal is to become a world champion at a young age,” Hitchins told amNewYork. “I’m looking at 22 or 23.”

The Big Apple’s boxing legacy is undeniable, and the Crown Heights native believes it is his duty to essentially “put on” for Brooklyn.

“New York now has fighters like me coming up, to put it back on the map and take over,” said Hitchins, who is of Haitian descent and represented Haiti in the 2016 Rio Games after failing to make Team USA.

While Haiti isn’t a major player in the sports world, Hitchins considers his Olympic opportunity to be his biggest achievement yet. Although he failed to advance in the light welterweight tournament, he relished his experience representing the island nation.

“I was the only boxer for Haiti, and it was a lot of pressure and attention,” Hitchins said. “I had to fight hard competition with very little international experience, but fighting nationally helped me because I had fought the best in the U.S.”

Hitchins’ accomplishments as an amateur led to a contract with Floyd Mayweather’s company, Mayweather Promotions, once turned pro. While he appreciates the increased level of control over his own career now that he’s left the amateur ranks, the 140-pounder remains confident in his handlers to guide him in his journey toward a championship.

“Everything is no longer on you,” Hitchins said. “You have a team to watch over you and make sure you take the right steps.”

Hitchins will compete on the undercard of a Showtime-televised championship triple-header featuring WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara against Terrell Gausha in the main event.