Sauce Gardner will NOT practice for Jets vs. Panthers; Garrett Wilson returns in limited role

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates a defensive stop against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It doesn’t seem like every member of the New York Jets will be practicing against the Carolina Panthers Wednesday.

All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a quad injury and will not practice Wednesday on the first day of joint practices in Spartanburg according to Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic. Carl Lawson is also among the injured players that will not get work in as he returns from a back injury.

It’s unclear when Gardner suffered his injury after participating fully through Tuesday’s practice before the team flew down to the Carolinas. The injury is not considered to be serious though according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

There is good news on the injury front for New York though. Reigning offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson is back with the team in practice and is expected to be a limited participant. Wilson tweaked his ankle two weeks ago and is back on the practice field for the first time with his team since the injury. Left tackle Duane Brown is also expected back soon as he recovers from his shoulder injury. Brown has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

The Jets have not had their entire offense healthy through offseason workouts and into training camp. Running back Breece Hall is still on the PUP list himself while recovering from his ACL injury back in 2022.

We will have further updates from Spartanburg as they are made available.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com