Eagles coach, Sirianni accused by WFAN caller of hostile comments over Giants hat

Nick Sirianni has only been a head coach for one full season but has already had multiple running’s with division rivals.

On WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti, a caller accused the Eagles head coach of trying to get into a fight with the man after he was found wearing a Giants hat. The event reportedly took place while Sirianni and his wife were playing tennis at Centennial Park in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

“He goes, ‘Hey, I have a problem with what you are wearing,’” the caller said. “And I go, ‘Listen bro, if you have a problem you come over here and do something about it.’”

The caller also went on to accuse Sirianni of repeatedly saying the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll “suck.”

Daboll was hired back in January of this year.

Both Boomer and Gio were skeptical on the event actually taking place, or if the Eagles coach was just trying to be playful.

The caller repeatedly said Sirianni was serious and appeared to want to fight the Bronx native.

Sirianni’s past run-in’s with division opponents

This isn’t the first time the Eagles head coach has been involved with questionable decisions surrounding the team’s arch rivals. In week three of the 2021 season, the head coach wore a “Beat Dallas” shirt during practice. The Cowboys ended up winning the game 41-21.

The Eagles nor Sirianni have commented on the latest accusations but a story like this will only help fuel the fire that comes from a NFC East rivalry like this.

NFL training camps are expected to open at the end of July. It appears that the Eagles head coach is already ready for the season to start.

For more New York Giants stories like this, turn to AMNY.com