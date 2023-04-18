Quantcast
St. John’s

St. John’s nabs UConn national champ Nahiem Alleyne from transfer portal

By
comments
Posted on
Nahiem Alleyne St. John's
Connecticut guard Nahiem Alleyne drives to the basket past Miami guard Jordan Miller during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

St. John’s University men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino announced on Tuesday that his program has added graduate transfer Nahiem Alleyne, who recently contributed toward UConn’s national championship earlier this month. 

The 6-foot-4 guard began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where he started 84 games across three seasons with the Hokies before making the move to UConn. He averaged 9.7 points per game with the ACC school.

In one year at UConn, Alleyne averaged 5.1 points in 17.9 minutes per game. During the 2023 NCAA Tournament, he posted 7.2 points per game. In the National Championship Game against San Diego State, he recorded six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes of play.

“Nahiem is a veteran coming off a national championship,” Pitino said. “He has had great success at both Virginia Tech and Connecticut, and he is a wonderful addition to our roster. Nahiem has strong fundamentals at both ends of the floor.”

It’s been a busy week for St. John’s after six members of Red Storm entered the transfer portal, which was an expected byproduct of Pitino taking over the program. They’ve recently picked up a pair of Pitino’s former Iona products in Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis — who made the All-MAAC Freshman Team last year by averaging 6.5 points and 1.4 rebounds — before nabbing VMI forward Sean Conway. 

Rick Pitino and St. John's
New St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino poses for photos during a press conference at Madison Square Garden.amNewYork/Kyle Sweeting

