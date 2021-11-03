Sterling Shepard injury: Giants WR to ‘miss some time’ with quad strain

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The injury hits keep coming for the Giants as wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to “miss some time” due to a quad strain, as first reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Shepard suffered the injury during the second quarter of Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he pulled up lame, holding his leg while running a route.

“It looked like he got twisted around by the defender on that penalty,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said after the game. “I only saw a brief replay of it out of the corner of my eye so I’m running on secondhand information. I don’t have a final diagnosis on where he’s at. Obviously, he wasn’t able to come back into the game so we’ll see where he’s at. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

An exact timetable of Shepard’s recovery is unknown at the time, but it seems all but confirmed that he won’t be available for Sunday’s Week 9 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. Week 10 provides a bye week, though, which provides some extra time to heal.

The Giants are already shorthanded at the receiver position. No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay — who is struggling to reel in any sort of consistency during his first season with the Giants — was inactive Monday, missing his third straight game due to a knee injury.

Rookie standout Kadarius Toney was limited due to an ankle injury on Monday and even he had to leave in the fourth quarter after suffering a “pretty good gash” on his thumb, per Judge.

Dante Pettis also exited Monday night’s game with a shoulder injury after he muffed a punt.

Shepard has already missed three games this season in Weeks 4, 5, and 7 because of hamstring issues.

In five games this season, the 28-year-old slot receiver posted 32 receptions for 324 yards and a touchdown.