Super Bowl LVI: How to watch Rams vs. Bengals, preview, promos, more

Super Bowl LVI Game Information, betting promos

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TV: NBC

One of the grandest stages in all of sports welcomes two of its less successful combatants on Sunday evening at SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals tangle for the coveted Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI.

In the previous 55 years of the NFL’s Super Bowl era, these two teams have combined for just one championship, which went to the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV when they were still playing in St. Louis. Two years later, they were beaten by a plucky underdog quarterback named Tom Brady and his New England Patriots — their first of six titles together.

The Rams lost two other Super Bowls — one during their first tenure in Los Angeles back in Super Bowl XIV when they were trounced by the Pittsburgh Steelers and another in their return to the west coast just three years ago in a 13-3 snoozer to the very same Brady and his Patriots.

This time around, though, the Rams are favored to add a second Lombardy Trophy while playing in their very own home at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford, who had languished for so long with the Detroit Lions, plays in his first-ever Super Bowl at 33 years old while already ranking 12th in NFL history with 49,995 passing yards and 323 touchdowns.

His arsenal of weapons is one of the more imposing collections around the NFL. Cooper Kupp put together one of the finest seasons ever posted by a slot receiver, accruing 145 receptions for 1,947 yards. Both numbers rank second all-time in league history in a single season.

He’s backed up by one of the most explosive big-play receivers the game has seen over the last decade in Odell Beckham Jr., who forced his way out of Cleveland to join Los Angeles midway through the 2021 season. He immediately made an impact, scoring five touchdowns over the final eight games of the regular season. Beckham also posted nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game as Los Angeles squeaked by their division rivals in the San Francisco 49ers. \

As much of the Rams’ offense grabs the headlines, their defense is stacked with some of the best playmakers in the game. Von Miller was acquired mid-season to bolster an already formidable pass rush that already has one of the NFL’s greatest in Aaron Donald (12.5 sacks this year) and Leonard Floyd (9.5 sacks). Only two teams had more sacks than the Rams all season.

Quite a daunting test for the Cincinnati Bengals and their foundational battery of young stars in second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The two LSU products channeled their national championship exploits from 2020 right into the NFL while renewing life in a football city that had been dormant for decades.

This is the Bengals’ first trip to a Super Bowl since January of 1989 and just their third time ever playing on Super Bowl Sunday. They’re likely relieved not to tempt the fates that could have been present had the 49ers advanced to the Big Game this season. Both of the Bengals’ Super Bowl losses came to the 49ers in Super Bowls XVI and XXIII.

But this is an exuberant Cincinnati side that has assumed the role of world beaters and has come up successful every time, so far. Despite being underdogs in the Divisional Round to the Tennessee Titans and the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, they prevailed as Burrow continued to exude a trademark calmness that has the masses calling him “Joe Cool.”

In just his second season, Burrow led the league in completion percentage (70.4%) while throwing for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. Chase was the main benefactor of the quarterback’s emergence, reeling in 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns to pace a Bengals passing offense that ranked seventh in the NFL this season — just two spots behind the Rams.

Expect an aerial display of power on Sunday evening in what could very well be a shootout for the Lombardi Trophy.