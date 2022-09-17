United States vs Netherlands: 2022 Davis Cup schedule, how to watch, more

After wins over Great Britain and Kazahkstan, the United States Davis Cup team has already advanced to the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals, which will take place in November. Today they finish Group Stage play in Glasgow with a showdown against the Netherlands, the nation that helped get them advance to the next round.

United States vs. the Netherlands

How to Watch:

Date : Saturday, September 17th

: Saturday, September 17th Time : 9 a.m. ET

: 9 a.m. ET Channel: Tennis Channel. Can also see live results at the Davis Cup website

Schedule of Play:

Tommy Paul , USA v. Tallon Greikspoor , NED

, USA v. , NED Taylor Fritz , USA v. Botic Van de Zandschulp , NED

, USA v. , NED Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock, USA v. Wesley Koolhof / Matwe Middelkoop, NED

The American team plays the Netherlands with only seeding for Malaga at stake, as the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory over Great Britain on Friday put both themselves and the USA through to the eight-nation Final stage in Spain. Today’s tie will determine which nation goes into the quarterfinal bracket as the No. 1 or the No. 2 seed from this Group.

The other nations advancing to Malaga at this point include Australia, Germany, and Italy.

Previous USA Results From this Week:

United States 2, Great Britain 1

Tommy Paul , USA d. Daniel Evans , GBR, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

, USA d. , GBR, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Cameron Norrie , GBR d. Taylor Fritz , USA, 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-5

, GBR d. , USA, 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock, USA d. Andy Murray / Joe Salisbury, GBR, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

United States 2, Kazakhstan 1

Tommy Paul , USA d. Mikhail Kukushkin , KAZ, 6-1, 6-4

, USA d. , KAZ, 6-1, 6-4 Taylor Fritz , USA d. Alexander Bublik , 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-3

, USA d. , 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-3 Bublik / Aleksandr Nedovyesov, KAZ d. Rajeev Ram / Jack Sock, USA, 6-2, 7-6(6)

