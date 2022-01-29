The NFL’s Conference Championship Games are set for Sunday and NY sports betting apps are offering their best promos of the season. Bettors in the Empire State can select from a wide range of promos, including risk-free bets, odds boosts, and deposit matches.

Below you will find our guide to The 5 best NY sports betting apps for Championship Weekend, including promos and bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

The 5 best NY sports betting apps for Championship Weekend

Prospective bettors are just a few clicks away from accessing the best NY sports betting apps and their new user promos. These offers can be accessed anywhere within the New York state limits. Bettors could conceivably opt to sign up for multiple sportsbooks for this jam-packed weekend. These are our picks for the best in NY online sports betting.

Caesars NY Sportsbook Offers $1,500 Deposit Match

Combining simplicity and high value, this Caesars New York offer gives bettors a deposit match of up to $1,500. While some sportsbooks cap their deposit match offers at a much lower number, others will only reimburse at a small percentage rate. This Caesars NY offer matches a new user’s first deposit at a 100% rate up to $1,500.

If a bettor were to deposit $1,300 into their account to use on games this weekend and beyond, Caesars New York would match it with $1,300 in site credit. That is simply value you will not find anywhere else. Caesars also has a ton of other promos available for all users, including an NBA jersey offer that basketball fans will not want to miss.

Click here and use promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 deposit match from Caesars Sportsbook NY.

FanDuel Sportsbook NY’s Bet $5, Win $150 Cash Promo

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL PLAYOFF GAME CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new user offer scoffs at the notion that all new user promos should offer site credit instead of cash. Prospective bettors who sign up for a FanDuel NY account this weekend can secure a 30-1 odds boost to use on any NFL team, regardless of their standing as a favorite or underdog.

This 30-1 odds boost equates to boosted +3000 odds. These boosted odds will then replace any NFL team’s moneyline odds, giving bettors the chance to Bet $5, Win $150 cash. The cash element of this is huge, because it eliminates the need for a playthrough requirement. If a bettor were to wager $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs –the weekend’s heaviest favorite– and they’re victorious, the bettor would earn $150 cash. At that point the the bettor could just withdraw the winnings or use them on other bets.

Bet $5, Win $150 cash with FanDuel New York by clicking here.

BetMGM NY Has a Bet $10, Win $200 Touchdown Bonus Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

This offer from BetMGM is very close to a no-brainer. Bettors who sign up for a BetMGM New York account can get a 20-1 odds boost on any NFL team to score a touchdown in its game on Sunday. Bettors who wager $10 on any team’s moneyline will earn a $200 touchdown bonus if that team finds the end zone.

This TD bonus will convey regardless of whether the user’s team wins or loses. However, there is a chance that a bettor could earn two wins on one bet. For example, if a bettor wagers $10 on the Los Angeles Rams to win and they score a touchdown in a victory, the bettor would earn a moneyline win plus the $200 TD bonus.

Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown with BetMGM NY by clicking here.

DraftKings New York’s Bet $5, Win $280 Promo

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

ANY NFL POSTSEASON GAME CLAIM OFFER

One of the highest upside bets available is this 56-1 odds boost from DraftKings New York. Bettors who register for this promo will get to replace any NFL team’s moneyline odds with boosted +5600 odds. That represents incredible upside in the form of a 56x multiplier. This offer to Bet $5, Win $280 is simply incredible.

For example, if a bettor wagers $5 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game and they win, the user will receive $280 in bonuses. These bonuses will be issued in the form of seven $40 Free Bets. These Free Bets can be used on any sport or player prop in the app.

Bet $5, Win $280 if your NFL team wins on Sunday with DraftKings New York when you click here.

PointsBet NY’s $2,000 Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: XLNY14 SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

2 RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet New York has an interesting pair of promos for new users to take advantage of. The first is a traditional risk-free straight bet of $500. If a bettor wagers $500 on the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship, but they lose to Los Angeles, the player would get back $500 in site credit.

The second risk-free bet is tied to PointsBet’s exclusive PointsBetting feature. New users who sign up can wager up to $1,500 with PointsBetting and get up to $1,500 back if their bet loses. PointsBetting is a cool feature that makes garbage time minutes potentially meaningful. For example, if a bettor wagers $1 on Matthew Stafford to throw for over 250 yards, PointsBet would issue the user $1 for every yard over 250 that Stafford throws. However, if Stafford throws for under 250 yards, the bettor would owe PointsBet NY $1 for each yard he falls short.

Click here to get up to $2,000 in risk-free bets from PointsBet New York.