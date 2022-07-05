Nets sign free agent guard T.J. Warren to 1-year deal: Report

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to build their roster despite the looming elephant in the room. General manager Sean Marks added free-agent guard T.J. Warren on a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Arian Wojnarowski.

The financial terms of the deal were not reported, but the Nets are hoping the addition can help fill several different positions, Wojnarowski reported. The one-year deal means Warren would be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The guard has dealt with injuries for the past two seasons, which has limited his availability to just four games during that span. He has fully healed from the two stress fractures in his left foot and the Nets are hoping he can find the form he had that made him a standout during the 2020 bubble.

Warren averaged 19.8 points per game during the 2019-20 season and shot 53.6% from the field during his time with both the Indiana Pacers. He also shot over 40% from beyond the arc.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2014 and played five seasons in the desert before being dealt by the Suns to Indiana in a three-team trade that involved Miami. His play during the 2019-20 season for the Pacers helped lead them to the playoffs.

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

The signing comes amid a very tumultuous time for the Nets organization as it navigates how to proceed after Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn. The move would likely mean the additional departure of Kyrie Irving and the end of the Big 3 era for the Nets.

News broke hours before NBA free agency was set to open that the Nets superstar had requested a trade out of Kings County following weeks of speculation surrounding Irving and mummers that Durant could be becoming discontent. Rumors around the NBA had suggested that teams had been quietly preparing for the generational talent to be moved.