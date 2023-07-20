Quantcast
Tommy Pham injury: Mets LF leaves Thursday’s game vs. White Sox

Tommy Pham Mets
Tommy Pham (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

QUEENS — New York Mets left fielder Tommy Pham exited Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox following the third inning with an undisclosed injury.

The veteran righty grounded into an inning-ending double play just moments before where he slowly made his way down the first-base line.

Mark Canha, who started the game in right field, moved to left while Jeff McNeil moved from second base to right. Luis Guillorme entered the game at second base. 

Pham has been one of the Mets’ most productive bats this season, his first in New York. Entering Thursday’s action he was batting .274 with an .838 OPS, nine home runs, and 35 RBI. Over his last 44 games since May 17, he was batting .315 with a .936 OPS.

This is an updating story.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

