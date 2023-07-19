Women’s World Cup 2023 odds: 5 teams that can win it all

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FILE – The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

The largest soccer tournament of the summer is upon us as the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.

While the United States women’s national team (USWNT) still dominates the landscape, the rest of the world is continuing its efforts in closing the gap to create legitimate parity in the game.

For now, though, this is still the USWNT’s tournament to lose as we take a look at our top five picks to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

2023 Women’s World Cup: 5 teams that can take home the Trophy

1. USA (+250)

The USWNT travel Down Under this summer to attempt a feat that has never been achieved before: A World Cup three-peat. Standing in their way are seven games in Australia and New Zealand that will cement their legacy as one of the greatest international teams ever. Jill Ellis guided the US to victory in 2015 and 2019 and their new coach, Vlatko Andonovski, will hope to do the same as they open their campaign against Vietnam on Saturday.

This year also marks the end for their showboating stalwart, Megan Rapinoe, as she hangs up her boots at the end of NWSL season in October. The 38-year-old has been known for being outspoken on social issues, colorful hair, and her supreme confidence. But her football ability is what has set her apart for the last decade.

The US has only improved from the influx of young, homegrown talent into their senior squad. New recruits like Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman have made an immediate impact, combined with the experience of Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, and Co.

At 22, Smith is the youngest player since Mia Hamm to be named US Soccer Female Player of the Year after her groundbreaking season with the Portland Thorns.

2. Germany (+650)

Last year’s European runners-up have a point to prove after a quarterfinal exit four years ago. The eight-time European champions are looking to capture their third Women’s World Cup victory. As heavy favorites of Group H, Die Nationalelf is expected to progress into the round of 16 with some ease.

Their coach since 2018, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, is putting an emphasis on teamwork going into the competition. “It’s not something you can achieve alone, only as a team, and not just the players on the pitch but everyone who works to ensure every team member can be successful,” she told FIFA.

3. Sweden (+1400)

One of the few nations that has taken part in every World Cup, Sweden has had major success on the world stage without ever winning a World Cup. A second-place finish in 2003, three third-place finishes including 2019 has left them with the taste of defeat on their tongues too often.

This could be the year they get promoted from podium finishes to champions as they boast a ranking of third in the world. They will hope to move past a humbling 4-0 defeat to England in the semi-finals of last year’s Euros.

A physical, fast team with lots of power, Peter Gerhardsson’s side will be confident they have what it takes to beat any team they meet. Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius will play an integral role in a powerful midfield set up for the Blue and Yellow.

4. England (+350)

The Lioness’s home victory at the 2022 Euros was an unforgettable moment, one that will only strengthen England’s desire to win another major trophy this year. They came close four years ago, losing out on a trip to the final after a 2-1 loss to the US. In 2021, Sarina Wiegman took charge of this squad and has instilled a sense of self-belief in the team.

With a squad of elite players including Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, and Kiera Walsh, Wiegman has added some youth to the outfit, Chelsea’s Lauren James and Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp are expected to feature.

Their tournament build-up hasn’t all been smooth sailing, they are currently in a dispute with the FA over the implementation of performance-related bonuses for the World Cup.

5. France (+1000)

Les Bleues have never reached a World Cup Final but certainly are contenders to go the whole way this year. Since taking over this year, Herve Renard has tried to implement more urgency into this French side.

“Speed is an important part of the modern game, and so I want a midfield with young players who can bring that energy,” he told FIFA. “You need to show a winning mentality, pressing quite high up the field. In football, you have to be effective.”

Runners-up in Europe last year, France has shown the quality they can bring to major tournaments. With the addition of Eugénie Le Sommer, the country’s all-time leading scorer returning from injury, the French are right in the mix.

For more on the Women’s World Cup, visit AMNY.com





